Aishwarya Rai wishes 'baby papa' Abhishek Bachchan on birthday with priceless memory

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on February 5

The actor commenced filming for his upcoming movie Ghoomer

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday (February 5). The actor had a working birthday as he has commenced the shoot for his film 'Ghoomer'. On the celebratory occasion, Aishwarya Rai took to her social media to drop an awwdorable monochrome picture of baby Abhishek. Sharing it, the actress wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Babyyy- Papaaa. BIG hugs n Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm. and all that you seek…"

Replying to the post, Abhishek wrote "Love you," along with a red heart.

Aishwarya even shared a picture with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they conducted a puja ceremony at their house. The mother-daughter duo looked beautiful as they posed for the camera with big smiles.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan began his birthday, shooting for his upcoming film 'Ghoomer.' Taking to social media, Abhishek Bachchan announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomer. "Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!" the actor captioned the post. Abhishek dropped a picture of a clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha's frame to seek blessings.

As soon as the actor shared the post, he received blessings from father-megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "Janamdin ki bahut sari badhai. Aur Ghoomer k liye bhi... Ab jhande gadna ka samaj a gaya hai. (Wish you a very happy birthday. And, congratulations on Ghoomer. its time to shine.)," Big B wrote. The next comment was from Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. They dropped heart emojis on the post.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas.' Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, the film was helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The crime drama is set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film was shot in Kolkata and also stars Chitrangda Singh.