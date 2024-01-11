Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Agastya Nanda debuts on Instagram, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan follows account

The Archies actor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who debuted with director Zoya Akhtar's film has now made his debut on social media. After coming on screen, Agastya has now also come on Instagram as was away from social media till now Nanda made his debut on Instagram on Thursday, January 11, and posted his first photo, which has been liked by more than 6 thousand people. And more than 7 thousand people are following him in just 4 hours.

Suhana Khan followed Agastya on Instagram

In this fan-following of Agastya, the name of his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan is also coming up first. Let us tell you, as soon as Agastya Nanda came on Instagram, Suhana Khan followed him and commented and wrote, 'Welcome'. Apart from Suhana, Gauri Khan also followed Agastya.

Are Suhana and Agastya dating?

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been in the news for a long time regarding their dating. The chemistry of Suhana and Agastya was seen in the promotion of the film. Both have been seen together many times. In such a situation, the market of discussions is hot that both are dating each other, but till now no statement has come out from the couple.

Agastya Nanda's work front

Recently there was news about Agastya to be seen in a new project. Sriram Raghavan has cast Agastya Nanda for the role of Arun Khetrapal in the film. While Dharmendra will play the role of his father ML Khetarpal. It was said that the film would be shot in January. For the moment Sriram Raghavan is busy with Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is releasing tomorrow in theatres in the Hindi and Tamil languages.

