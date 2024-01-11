Recruiting Deepika Padukone as stylist to calling Rishi Kapoor unfriendly, 5 weird statements by Neetu Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 weird statements made by Neetu Kapoor on KWK 8

Bollywood's veteran actor Neetu Kapoor recently appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan season 8. She was accompanied by another veteran actor Zeenat Aman. Both the leading ladies of their time were candid about their careers, relationships, and friendships with each other. But during the same, where Zeenat was the most elegant guest on the show this season, Neetu Kapoor may have spilled out too many beans and came up with certain weird statements.

Hence, here's a list of 5 such statements made by Neetu Kapoor that may not go well with the viewers.

Neetu Kapoor on Deepika Padukone: The veteran actor has kept her distance from global star Deepika Padukone ever since her son Ranbir Kapoor broke up with her. Neetu has rarely mentioned the actor though there may have been certain instances in all these years. But on KWK Season 8 when Kapoor was asked to recruit actors of the current generation as her fashion stylist, she did not think twice before naming Deepika Padukone. This came as a surprise for DP fans as Neetu has never mentioned Deepika in any of her interviews. Moreover, the last time she spoke about the Piku actor was Simi Garewal’s chat show India’s Most Desirable. "I think maybe something was missing in their (Ranbir-Deepika) relationship. Ranbir was probably not himself in the relationship. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up,” said Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor as Father: Neetu Kapoor was asked about her late husband and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on KWK. While mentioning that she only wants to remember good things about her time with Rishi ji, Neetu did come up with not-so-good statements about him. While mentioning his relationship with their children Riddhima and Ranbir, Neetu said that Rishi Ji was not so friendly with them and always wanted to keep a distance from his children. Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor as a boyfriend: The veteran actor went ahead and said that she could not attend wild parties in the 90s as she was dating a strict boyfriend. She even said that he was very particular about things was wanted her to behave in a certain way and come home at a certain time. Neetu had a crush on Shashi Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor also revealed that she had a crush on the late actor Shashi Kapoor. Even KWK host Karan Johar was surprised and said, "You Uncle!". For the unversed, Shashi Kapoor was Neetu's Uncle-in-law. Neetu Kapoor on Jaya Bachchan: Until Neetu's revelation on KWK, everyone thought that Jaya Bachchan actually gets upset with the Indian paps and doesnt shy away from showing her frustration towards them. But Kapoor claims that Bachchan enjoys doing so and that's her way of having fun with the paps. Now this kind of fun is beyond our understnading!

