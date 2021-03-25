After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for Covid-19; shares hilarious '3 Idiots' post

Image Source : TWITTER/R MADHAVAN After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for Covid-19

After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news with his fans on Twitter but in his own quirky yet creative style. Madhavan shared a picture of himself and Aamir Khan from their movie, 3 Idiots and announced that he had contracted the virus. The hilarious post stated how ‘Virus’ has finally caught Rancho (Aamir) and Farhan (R Madhavan). He also added that this is one place they do not want Raju (palyed by Sharman Joshi) to be in.

Taking to his Twitter handle, R Madhavan shared a poster of their '3 Idiots' starrer and wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well."

Take a look:

For those unversed, Boman Irani played the villainous Viru Sahastrabuddhi aka Virus in Rajkumar Hirani’s movie. It is a 2009 released and is one of the most popular and successful films made in India. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya.

On the related note, Aamir on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. Since the actor bid goodbye to social media, his spokesperson confirmed the same and also stated that he has home quarantined himself and is taking all the necessary precautions. The 56-year-old actor is doing "fine" and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

The statement by Aamir Khan's spokesperson said, "Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

A lot of celebrities from both the Bollywood and Television industry have contracted the virus. We've heard about actors like-- Manoj Bajpyaee, Satish Kaushik, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mayur Vakani, and others, who tested positive for the virus.