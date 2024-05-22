'Aapne kaha tha photo nahi click karenge..', Kapil Sharma's daughter snaps at paparazzies | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Kapil Sharma's daughter snaps at paparazzies

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma remains dominant on social media. Videos of his comedy shows keep going viral. Apart from his shows, Kapil is a complete family man. He gives full time to his family, be it his wife Ginni or his two children. Recently the actor-singer, host was spotted at the airport, after which it was revealed that he is going on a holiday with his entire wife and kids. Its pictures and videos have also surfaced, in which their happy family can be seen. If anyone has attracted the most attention in this video, it is Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra.

Kapil Sharma spotted with family

Kapil Sharma was spotted with his entire family at Mumbai airport yesterday. Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni was seen holding the hand of daughter Anayra. During this time Kapil Sharma was holding his son in his lap. Where Kapil Sharma and Ginni were twinning in all-black outfits. The children wore lavender-coloured tracksuits. As soon as Kapil Sharma got down from the car, there was a crowd of paparazzi in front of him. In such a situation, he stood there and started clicking pictures. Then his daughter Anayara got angry and said something that Kapil had to look out for.

Watch video here

Anayra says to Kapil Sharma, 'Papa, you said that no one will click photos.' Kapil does not respond to his daughter's words, but he starts moving towards the airport after listening to her. After watching this video, people were shocked that Anayara has said something as wise as an adult at a young age. Anayara is being praised for her wisdom. One person wrote, 'The girl is so intelligent already.' Another person wrote, 'Kapil's daughter and son both are cute.' A third person wrote, 'Kapil Sharma's wife is taking good care of the children.'

