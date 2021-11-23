Aamir Khan to tie the knot third time? 'FAKE' news going viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan to tie the knot third time?

On July 3, Aamir and Kiran Rao announced separation

Earlier, Aamir Khan was linked to Fatima Sana Shaikh

Months after Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao, rumours have started doing the round that the Bollywood actor is gearing up to tie the knot, again. A few days back, there were reports doing the rounds on social media that Aamir will announce his wedding after the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. However, according to the latest reports, Aamir's third wedding rumours are fake.

According to India Today, there is no truth to the news of Aamir’s third marriage and all such reports are fake. It further clarified that he doesn’t want to interfere with the Laal Singh Chadha's limelight and nothing like this is happening. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer release pushed to April 2022

After Aamir and Kiran's divorce, people had come up with the theory that the actor’s alleged relationship with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was the reason for their separation. Addressing their dating rumours, she had said in an interview, "A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce after 15 years of their marriage. The duo has son Azad together. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran described their 15 years of togetherness as 'beautiful' during which they shared a 'lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter'. The actor added that although their relationship changed, but they are still with each other. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao address fans after divorce announcement

Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy.