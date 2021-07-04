Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao address fans after divorce announcement | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIRAN RAO Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao address fans after divorce announcement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced divorce after 15 years of their marriage. The duo has son Azad together. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran described their 15 years of togetherness as 'beautiful' during which they shared a 'lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter'. The couple said that they were planning their separation for some time. Now, they came together for a video message for their fans. The former couple held hands, laughed and assured everyone that they are still a part of one family.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao sat next to each other as they speak about their divorce. "Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, acha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)," Aamir said.

The actor added that although their relationship changed, but they are still with each other. "Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other)," he added.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, through a joint statement issued on Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced the end of their 15-year marriage. The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.

A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," statement concluded.

Aamir Khan and Kiran tied the knot in 2015. Kiran was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in 2011 via surrogacy.

