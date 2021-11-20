Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer release pushed to April 2022

The release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh on Saturday announced the updated news along with a new poster of the film. Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote "#Xclusiv... AAMIR KHAN: 'LAAL SINGH CHADDHA' GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring Stars #AamirKhan, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #NagaChaitanya - to release in *cinemas* on 14 April 2022 #Baisakhi... Directed by #AdvaitChandan... #NewPoster."

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Also, the film stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

The major portions of the film were shot in Punjab and Ladakh. Speaking of the release date, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will arrive in theatres this Christmas. It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights to the film and officially launched production in 2019.

'Laal Singh Chadha' is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.