Aamir Khan to produce ex-wife Kiran Rao's upcoming directorial venture

Last year, Aamir Khan had announced separation from his wife Kiran Rao. The couple issued a joint statement in which they said they would remain friends and collaborators even after the divorce. The couple has been snapped together on several occasions after that. Now, after almost ten years of her directorial venture Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao is coming up with yet another exciting project. After a long time, the audience will again encounter another directorial wonder by Kiran soon. A comedy-drama, backed by Aamir Khan Productions is currently in the works, shooting of which will start in different parts of Maharashtra on January 8.

It’s an artist desire to unfold their experimental desire to offer something different with every upcoming projects. A leading daily shared, “Kiran’s next is a massy entertainer which will be backed by Aamir”. Written by Biplab Goswami with the screenplay of Sneha Desai, the film is centred on three characters. "Rao has confirmed the lead to Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega fame Sparsh Shrivastav, who have been a part of several serials, including Balika Vadhu. For another two leads Rao’s search stopped at Pratibha Ranta, who was seen in Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua, and Nitanshi Goel, earlier seen in Peshwa Bajirao and Karmaphal Daata Shani."

Looking at the subject of the film, it will be shot in different towns in Maharashtra. The sources added, "The first schedule conducted in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines, will go on till January 20. Post that, the unit will take a break as per COVID protocol and resume after a few weeks in the next location. Kiran intends to wrap up the shoot by April. The film will also mark the return of composer Ram Sampath and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya to the banner after Delhi Belly (2011)."

Aamir had met Kiran in 2001 on the sets of 'Lagaan' where she was an assistant director. They got married four years later and are parents to Azad Rao Khan.