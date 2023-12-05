Aamir Khan RESCUED after being stranded in Chennai floods, photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan was stuck in Chennai floods for more than 24 hours

Amidst Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal got stranded in the city for more than 24 hours. However, the duo was rescued on Tuesday and the photos of the same are now doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, Khan and Vishal can be seen posing with the rescue operation team.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, now X, Vishnu Vishal thanked the rescue department appointed by the Tamil Nadu government for helping them out of the flood. He wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly

Earlier, Vishnu Vishal had shared multiple photos on Twitter informing about the situation in Chennai. Sharing photos, taken from his terrace, he wrote, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point i get some signal. Lets hope i and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over chennai. #staystrong."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is receiving heavy rainfalls in several districts including Chennai, Kancheepura, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur districts. Several photos and videos of the destruction, due to rain, are doing rounds on the internet. In one such video shared on Twitter, a fleet of cars was seen washed away at a residential apartment.

