Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRAKHAN Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares an emotional note after assistant Amos Paul's death

Superstar Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos Paul passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. Amos who was working with Aamir from the past 25 years also worked with Rani Mukherji for a very long time. His death came as a shock to the actor's family including wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira Khan. Amos was hail and hearty the day before he was rushed to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.​ After his demise, the actor's daughter took to social media and posted an emotional post for him.

Taking to Instagram, Ira wrote, "R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us, and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn’t think you’d ever not be around." She further added the phrase 'Legends don’t die' along with the long note. Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRAKHAN Ira Khan's post

Aamir's close friend and 'Lagaan' co-star Karim Hajee, in an interview to PTI said Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao, and their team." Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim told PTI.

Aamir, along with his wife attended the cremation of his longtime assistant Amos. Even actress Rani Mukherjee came to bid him a final goodbye. (Photo credits- Yogen Shah).

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan and wife attended the cremation ceremony of Amos.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rani Mukherjee attended the cremation ceremony of Amos.

Karim said Amos had recently turned grandfather and his death is a huge loss to everyone who knew him. Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

