Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan & her fiance Nupur Shikhare seal the deal with a kiss | Watch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her longtime boyfriend got engaged on November 18, 2022, in Mumbai. The engagement bash was graced by several celebrities, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others. The pictures of the newly engaged couple took the internet by storm. Now, Ira Khan has shared an adorable video from their special day, which is doing the rounds on the internet.

On Monday, Ira Khan turned to Instagram and uploaded a video of the evening's most memorable moment, when they exchanged rings. In the video, Ira can be seen bending her knees and Nupur is also seen doing the same. They then exchange rings. The couple then seals the deal by sharing a kiss. Her caption read, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome."

She added, "Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all. The most to @nupur_shikhare but that’s a whole other post. Obviously."

The video left everyone awestruck and gushing over the couple.

Speaking about the look, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opted for a red off-shoulder gown, and she looked absolutely stunning. She kept her look minimal and finished it off with a black chain around her neck. Ira looked absolutely happy and was spotted glowing. On the other hand, her soon-to-be husband, Nupur Shikhare, looked charming in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow. The couple complimented each other well for the big day.

