5 years of Bajirao Mastani: Priyanka Chopra recalls glorious experience playing Kashi

As her superhit film 'Bajirao Mastani' clocked in five years on Friday, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered the "glorious experience" of playing the role of Kashi. The actor took to Twitter to share a special video reel featuring excerpts from the film. The 38-year-old actor went on to pen down a short note about the film and congratulated the team for five glorious years.

"With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani," she tweeted along with the video. "Congratulations Sanjay sir @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @tanviazmi and everyone on the team," her tweet further read.

On Friday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also took to their social media to recall fond memories from the film. Recalling the shoot of the film, Deepika shared a picture with SLB in her Mastani avatar. To mark five years of Bajrao Mastani, the actress also changed the display image of her social media accounts with that of Mastani.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."

Actor Ranveer Singh also celebrated five years of the film by sharing a video on his Instagram stories. The video shows all the versions of Ranveer, as a fierce King, passionate lover and true warrior that he played in the film.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also composed its soundtrack, the historical drama is based on the Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, 'Bajirao Mastani'. It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife.