Image Source : INSTAGRAM This pic of Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya cheering for Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers is unmissable

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The actress posted a photograph with Aaradhya on Instagram as they cheered for her husband's kabaddi team.

Showing team spirit, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and were cheering for him.

Abhishek reacted to the image, calling them his "good luck charms".

Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to the viral picture of Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya.

And the charm worked as Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Saturday.

Congratulating the team, Aishwarya shared a group picture with the players. She wrote: "God bless boyz...Shine on Pink Pantherrrrssss."

Despite her work commitments, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress ensures she makes time for her daughter Aaradhya. “Walking the streets in Mumabai is not possible and whatever two-three parks I could go to with her, I did. I have just snuck into little pockets in and around Mumbai to give her a taste of that side, too. If I spotted a slide on the way and not many people were around, I have taken Aaradhya there. Thankfully, the media had no clue about it. Abroad, this isn’t a problem at all, so things like these are easier.” Laughing, she continues, “I can see a mini-me in Aaradhya. I go every day with her to school to drop and pick her up. I do it because I like to do it. I enjoy the time that we spend together. I’m blissed out and that’s the contentment that everyone gets to see. I’m glad about the choices I’ve made with regards to her. I’ll continue being protective, but I’ll still keep on trying to make everything normal", Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is gearing up for Anurag Basu’s next which is an untitled film, an action-comedy anthology and is all set to release on January 24, 2020. The film is said to be a multi-starrer film starring, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and will reportedly be a sequel of Anurag’s 2007 film Life in a Metro.

The couple earlier opted out from Gulab Jamun which was supposed to go on floors this year.

