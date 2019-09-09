Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora give Monday Motivation, share workout pictures, videos

Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora are known for rigorous workout routines, often share their videos and pictures. There is no denying, that Sushmita and Malaika both are the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Sushmita Sen recently shared her workout routine video, as she sweats it out with grace. On the other hand, Malaika Arora shares her pro-yoga workout picture and captions it with a long post.
Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora often shares her workout pictures. In fact, she is mostly spotted outside the gym after a heavy workout session. Malaika Arora the founder of The Diva Yoga shares a pro tip of performing yoga regularly.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s another Monday and here is a glimpse of a fantastic workout session at @thedivayoga. “I love planks” said no one ever! The side plank is one of the most gruelling 30 seconds of the plank family. I love how my Diva squad pushes me every day to do better so, here’s my Vashishthasana. A) It strengthens your wrists, forearms, shoulders, and spine B) Increases flexibility in the wrists. C) Opens the hips and hamstrings. D) Tones the abdominal muscles. E) Improves balance, concentration, and focus. On days when I feel exceptionally powerful, I love to channelize it through my body and just let it emanate into the universe! Hello Universe, Hello new week! #malaikasmondaymotivation @reebokindia
View this post on Instagram
New week, new month, new goals! Today is the day I hit the refresh button! Can I breathe in my past experiences and show gratitude to them by pledging to move forward to newer possibilities ? I urge you to take this pledge and leap into a brighter future with me! How do you intend to make the most of this day ? #MalaikasMondayMotivation #MindfulnessWithMalaika #DivaYoga @sarvesh_shashi @thedivayoga @sarvayogastudios
Sushmita Sen is regularly seen working out with daughters and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She has been an epitome of perfect body posture and great poise even at this age of 43.
Sushmita Sen captions her video as, "What would you prefer, strength or endurance? Me, I want strength to endure!!best of both worlds!!#mixingitup #strength #endurance #discipline #love #life #backtobasics I love you guys!!!"
View this post on Instagram
It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly👊 We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL👍❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!!👊 #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ 👍💋🤗❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation 😉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋
The former Miss Universe knows it the right way to shed her calories and stay in shape.
We indeed get major fitness goals and Motivation for Monday morning to stay healthy and workout regularly!
