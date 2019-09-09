Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora give Monday Motivation, share workout pictures, videos

Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora are known for rigorous workout routines, often share their videos and pictures. There is no denying, that Sushmita and Malaika both are the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Sushmita Sen recently shared her workout routine video, as she sweats it out with grace. On the other hand, Malaika Arora shares her pro-yoga workout picture and captions it with a long post.

Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora often shares her workout pictures. In fact, she is mostly spotted outside the gym after a heavy workout session. Malaika Arora the founder of The Diva Yoga shares a pro tip of performing yoga regularly.

Sushmita Sen is regularly seen working out with daughters and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She has been an epitome of perfect body posture and great poise even at this age of 43.

Sushmita Sen captions her video as, "What would you prefer, strength or endurance? Me, I want strength to endure!!best of both worlds!!#mixingitup #strength #endurance #discipline #love #life #backtobasics I love you guys!!!"

The former Miss Universe knows it the right way to shed her calories and stay in shape.

We indeed get major fitness goals and Motivation for Monday morning to stay healthy and workout regularly!

