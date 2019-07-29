Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave

Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave

Sunny, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, personally intervened after coming to know of the incident. He promptly contacted the ministry of external affairs and, following a swift operation.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 23:52 IST
Representative News Image

Sunny Deol rescues woman sold as slave

Actor-politician Sunny Deol has rescued a 45-year-old woman who was sold as a slave in Kuwait. The woman, Veena Bedi, was reportedly sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her into believing that he would help her land a housekeeping job for a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

Sunny, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Gurdaspr in Punjab, personally intervened after coming to know of the incident. He promptly contacted the ministry of external affairs and, following a swift operation, Bedi was brought back home on Friday. 

Sunny was helped in his effort by two NGOs -- one of which is in Kuwait. Sunny's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, took to Twitter to commend the "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" star. "Naukri samajh ke farz nibhana, Sunny bete (Treat your job as your responsibility, son). God bless you," Dharmendra wrote on his official Twitter handle, @aapkadharam.

Dharmendra also shared a snapshot of a newspaper report in his tweet. Have a look:

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJohn Abraham posts on social media as Dishoom completes 3 years, misses Varun Dhawan Next Story  