Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor are super happy as Kyunki Saas Bhi completes 19 years

Talking about one of the most popular shows of the small screen, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi turned 19-years-old on July 3. It gave the industry a lot of big names some of which include Smriti Irani, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Ronit Roy etc. As the daily soap turned 19, the Minister for Women and Child Development got nostalgic and took to her social media account to share her feelings.

The announcement of the same was made by Balaji Telefilms on their Twitter account by a video with a caption that read, "Kyunki today its glorious 19 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...#19yearsofkyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi . @ektaravikapoor @chloejferns @ketansgupta #shobhakapoor @smritiirani @RonitBoseRoy #anil #shivangisinghchauhaan #tanusridgupta @StarPlus @nairsameer."

It was re-tweeted by 43-year-old youngest BJP minister who wrote, "This day that year @ektaravikapoor." Her BFF Ekta wrote, "Many years ago ..on 3 July my life changed ! Thanku @StarPlus @nairsameer Rajubhai Vipul bhai anil all actors esp my tulsi @smritiirani ...directors..tech team and above all Thanku INDIA."