Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra steal a kiss on London streets, video goes viral

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra steal a kiss on London streets

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are currently in London along with their son Viaan and Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty. The couple is enjoying some romantic moments together in the beautiful locales of the city and their pictures and videos are proof that they are having a lot of fun. Shilpa and Raj have been married for over 10 years but their love is still as young as that of a 19-year-old. While the couple is in London, they stole away a kiss on the street in the latest Boomerang video that Shilpa Shetty shared on her social media and left their fans swooning. Shilpa captioned the video saying, “umma Chumma De De” Check out the video here-

Not just being romantic, Shilpa Shetty and her family enjoyed the times with the wildlife as well during their stay in London. The actress shared another video in which she is seen feeding the deers along with her son Viaan. She captioned the video saying, “At one with Nature.. What a beautiful world. I’m aware these animals are wild.. but probably more compassionate than us humans. Think they are used to seeing us humans in their habitat , they consider us to be wild!!” Another video of Shilpa Shetty went viral on the internet in which she was seen trying to feed the ducks, but the birds were so big that the actress got scared and shouted. Check out all the fun of Shilpa Shetty and her family in London here-

On the related note, Shilpa Shetty is counted as one of the fit actresses of the Bollywood industry. The actress with her perfectly toned body, washboard abs, flawless skin, and infectious smile has managed to captured a million hearts. Even at the age of 44, she looks flawless that it seems as if she is ageing like a fine wine. On the other hand, she is also now encouraging her husband Raj Kundra to get fit and her son Viaan is already learning all the killer moves from Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff. Check out-

