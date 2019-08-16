Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala is still not over her boyfriend's death, shares picture with him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala is still not over her boyfriend's death, shares a picture with him

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt has been mourning ever since the death of her boyfriend. Trishala took to her Instagram account to share the sudden demise news of her boyfriend. She was extremely heartbroken to share the news and wrote, " My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours." She has been sharing throwback pictures from her happy days.

Trishala Dutt recently shared a picture with her boyfriend and captioned it as, " #iloveyou #imissyou"

Not just this, she also attended a wedding after her boyfriend's demise. She shared a picture and captioned it as,"It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You"

There has been a buzz around Trishala being in no terms with father Sanjay Dutt. If we go by the reports, they reveal that the father and the daughter are not in talking terms with one another. The latest report by one of the portals reads, "The two don't communicate at all and Sanjay has no knowledge to what is going on in Trishala's life."

On the other hand, rumours of a fall out between the father-daughter duo have been doing the rounds. Although there has been no conformation, an entertainment portal report that there is no communication between Sanjay and Trishala. '

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala gets emotional weeks after boyfriend’s tragic death

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Lifestyle News| Trending News