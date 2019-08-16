Salman Khan wishes actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on his birthday

Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
Salman Khan has recently become quite active on social media. The actor took to his Instagram account to wish actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, a very happy birthday in his own unique style. Check Post!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2019 23:30 IST
Bollywood's Chulbul Panday, Salman Khan recently took to his Instagram account to wish co-actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, a very Happy Birthday. Salman Khan who has shared the screen space with Manjrekar in movies like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Jai Ho and Ready, took to his social media account to wish him. He wrote, " Happy birthday majha bhau." Bharat actor Salman Khan has been really occupied these days with the shooting schedule of his upcoming home production movie Dabangg 3. 

Salman Khan's fans too started pouring Birthday wishes for the actor, filmmaker Manjrekar. 

On location #Jaipur #Dabangg3

Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. The actor is busy wrapping up the shoot of Dabangg 3 which is set to release on December 2019. He is coming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah along with Alia Bhatt on Eid 2020. According to the latest buzz, Mahesh Majrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen in Dabangg 3. 

In one of the interviews, Magesg Manjrekar revealed how he got to know Salman Khan. Talking about it, he said, One night, at 2.30 AM, I got a call from Salman Khan. And when I answered the call, he asked me if I will host Bigg Boss Marathi. As I was in deep sleep, I don’t even know when I said a yes. Also, the next morning, I wasn’t sure if it was a dream or reality and eventually I forgot too."

