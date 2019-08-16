Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 major twist: No Jallad (Angry Man) in Salman Khan's reality show this time

Bigg Boss 13 is in news for various reasons - one, it's hugely popular and much awaited and two, for its hefty prize money of Rs 1 crore, change of location from Lonavala to Mumbai, no commoners in the house and celebrities this time, etc. However, the latest update from the show will surely surprise you. This season of Bigg Boss will witness no Jallad AKA the Angry Man in the show. Yes! You heard it right! Those who are fans of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, must have been aware of Jallad. The man who never laughed on the show no matter how hard everyone tried, is out of the show.

Salman Khan was often seen pulling his leg, trying to make Jallad laugh. However, he controlled himself so well, that he never laughed. Jallad, the angry man on Bigg Boss will not be seen this season as the latest buzz suggests. In fact, the Jallad aka Chintan Gangar himself declared the news on his Instagram post saying, "Bye Bye Industry & Bigg Boss Forever Thanking You All From Bottom Of My Heart For All Your Love & Support In My 6 Years Of Industry Journey Special Thanks To @beingsalmankhan For All Your Love & Respect I Got From You Can Never Forget These Sir Thanks All"

This season of Bigg Boss is coming up with major twists and tales. With no commoner in the house and only celebrities participating in the show, will help the show to revive its lost TRP because of the previous season. The recent promo of Bigg Boss 13 saw Salman Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi.

Bigg Boss 12 was won by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Dipika Kakar, who is also known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka.

