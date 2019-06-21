Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Rs 200-crore Gupta wedding in Auli: Katrina Kaif, Badshah set the stage on fire

Rs 200-crore Gupta wedding in Auli: Katrina Kaif, Badshah set the stage on fire

Not only Katrina and Badshah, a lot of other celebrities from the Bollywood and Television industry performed at the high-profile wedding.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2019 19:20 IST
Representative News Image

Rs 200-crore Gupta wedding in Auli: Katrina Kaif, Badshah set the stage on fire 

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and rapper Badshah added colour and glamour at the wedding functions of the sons of South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta.

Photographs obtained from a source close to entertainment consultation firm and service provider Katalyst Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is associated with the functions, show Katrina performing along with background dancers. 

In another photograph, Badshah, who is sporting neon lime green jacket and black pants, is seen on stage.

The rapper, who is known for tracks like 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' and 'Mercy,' also uploaded an Instagram story about travelling to Auli. 

Celebrities like Kailash Kher and Surbhi Jyoti were also a part of the functions.

According to the source, Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra will also perform.

-With IANS inputs

Click here for other Bollywood updatesTelevision latest news and celebrity scoops.

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAfter Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Mishra and Shreyas Talpade join The Lion King Next Story  