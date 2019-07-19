Friday, July 19, 2019
     
Rape case: Aditya Pancholi gets interim protection till Aug 3

Aditya Pancholi claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the rape case.

New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 22:03 IST
A sessions court here Friday extended till August 3 the interim protection from arrest granted to actor Aditya Pancholi in a case of rape filed against him by a Bollywood actress. Pancholi had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police lodged an FIR against him on June 28.

The actor was then granted interim protection from arrest till July 19. "The court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the plea till August 3. The interim protection granted to Pancholi from arrest shall continue till then," Pancholi's advocate Prashant Patil said.

The 54-year-old actor has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress alleged that between 2004-2006, Pancholi kept her at different locations and forcibly tried to establish a relationship with her by spiking her drinks. 

Pancholi claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the case. 

