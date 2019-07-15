Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra's 15-year-long-legal battle with former manager Prakash Jaju finally ends- Read deets

Priyanka Chopra, the Desi Girl of Bollywood who was last seen in 'Isn't It Romantic' has been in the news for something interesting. Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas and the couple has been rejoicing their married life. Recently, Priyanka Chopra grabbed all the attention for her 15-year-legal battle with her former manager Prakash Jaju. They have been fighting a case in the court since 2004 and it never got settled down.

Prakash Jaju, the former lawyer and manager of Priyanka Chopra had filed a criminal case against Priyanka Chopra for the breach of contract with him in the Andheri Magistrate Court. However, recently, both have called it off and have put a full stop to this fight.

According to the reports of Bollywood hungama,“Their bitterness and animosity have faded with time. Priyanka Chopra has moved on in life, far far ahead of where Jaju had left off. The last thing she wants is an arduous court battle in India. She took the peace offering and both parties have called off their legal battle.”

In a very good gesture PC today withdrew case filed against me in Andheri Court in 2004. Mrs Madhu Chopra appeared personally while magistrate spoke to Priyanka on video call before closing the case. — Prakash Jaju (@p_jaju) July 13, 2019

However, there is not much to ensure what the case was about and how it turned out to settle between the two, there has been news that Prakash wanted to seek justice for himself and thus was fighting the case. Priyanka Chopra's mother had been fighting firmly on her behalf and was standing as a shield for her daughter.

In fact, the magistrate of the court sought for Priyanka Chopra's confirmation on withdrawal of the case, as a result, the actress agreed to it.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood movie was Bajirao Mastaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. She will be next seen in Shonali Boase's The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.

