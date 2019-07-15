Ananya Panday looks glamorous in her latest leaked look from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday's glamorous look from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh gets leaked. The Student of the Year 2 fame, Ananya looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest look from the movie. Ananya can be seen in a plunging neckline yellow top paired up with the yellow bottoms. She is complementing her look in pink sunglasses. The star-kid looks mesmerizing in the latest pictures. Her looks are liked by millions of people as the picture goes viral on the web.

According to the sources, this picture was taken on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress is wearing floral heels to add a little more glam to her look. Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan opposite Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik Aaryan has managed to grab the attention and fame in a very small time. His acting skills and trendy looks have enabled him to get so many good movies in his bucket. He has recently wrapped up his shooting schedule of Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Now, he has started shooting for the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The latest look of Kartik Aaryan has been out and it goes viral on the web. He is playing the role of Chintu Tyagi in the movie and is seen in formal attire, working as a Government official. He will be falling in the trap of love even though he is already married in the movie.

Ananya Panday herself revealed that the shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh is taking place in Lucknow. The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 movie. Sanjeev Kumar fell in love with his assistant even though he was married in the movie. According to the reports, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's wife whereas Ananya Panday will be seen as his girlfriend.

Also Read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan starrer Anand Kumar biopic crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Also Read: Batla House's O Saki Saki Out: Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire in this recreated version

Click here For Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Photos| Latest Trending News