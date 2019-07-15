Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar shares a heartfelt note as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocks 8 years

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt post as one of his blockbuster movies, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 8 years. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin got released in the year 2011. The movie instantly hit the box office and is still remembered for its pace, adventure and liveliness. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "8 years since Bagwati moved on.. but I guess the life has to the move ons the somehow... Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just box office can quantify. Lots of love and a big hug."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolves around the life story of 3 childhood friends Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) who revive their good old days by planning an adventurous trip. On this trip, they come closer to each other and dig in to sort out each other's personal issues. The aim of this trip is to fight their fear by encountering it. This journey proves successful for them as it teaches them various life lessons.

Not just Farhan Akhtar, even Abhay Deol shared a heartfelt message as the movie clocks 8 years. He wrote, “It’s been 8 years since I made this film. It’s the one movie that had people come up to me and say, “I saw this and I quit my job” or, “I saw this and made peace with an old friend,” to “I took a break from work” and even, “I got a divorce!” It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn’t ask for more! It was an honor and a privilege to work with you @zoieakhtar.#zindaginamilegidobara”

The movie is known for its music, locations, landscapes, costumes, and adventures. Zindagii Na Milegi Dobara is indeed one of the favorite movies of many people out there, as most of us feel connected to the same.

Watch the trailer of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to revive your memories

