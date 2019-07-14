Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia attend Farah Khan's Super 30 Sunday lunch, see pics

The Sunday couldn’t have been more starlit at director Farah Khan Kunder‘s house as she hosted the “mother of all Sunday lunches” for her glamorous friends from the industry. Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia, Patralekhaa, Punit Malhotra, Aayush Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra and director Vikas Bahl graced the fun afternoon, the pictures of which are now breaking the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a picture with the group and captioned it, “Little short of #Super30.. mother of all Sunday lunches.. #happypeople #foodcoma #peopleilove” (sic), punctuating with a red heart emoji which instantly saw cousin and ace badminton player Sania Mirza along with Bollywood divas Diana and Bhumi smearing the comments section with the same emoji.

Farah Khan's Sunday lunch

Kriti, on the other hand, gave more insight into the day and captioned her pictures as, “girl squad” and “A Sunday spent well with happy faces, yummy food and memorable conversations.. Thank you @farahkhankunder for being such a fabulous & entertaining host always!”

Farah Khan's Sunday lunch

Farah Khan's Sunday lunch

On the professional front, Farah is reportedly coming up with the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta along with director Rohit Shetty. Speculations were rife that actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the remake of 1982 Hindi film Satte Pe Satta that’s being made by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty.

Farah Khan's Sunday lunch

Hrithik starrer-Super 30 released on July 12 garnered an estimated over Rs 11 crores worth business on its opening day. The film witnessed a great jump in box office numbers on day two, taking its total to Rs 30 crore. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu in the pivotal roles.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching centre attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children. Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in India, but was subsequently cleared of the charges. After being removed as the director of Super 30, he was reinstated shortly before the film’s release.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page