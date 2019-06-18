Image Source : INSTAGRAM Not Deepika Padukone but THIS actress was Shoojit Sircar's first choice for Piku!

Shoojit Sircar's Piku, that came in the year 2015 won many hearts and awards. The father-daughter tale had Deepika Padukone playing the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. But do you know that she wasn't the first choice for the filmmaker? Yes, that's true. This was revealed by the Namaste England actress Parineeti Chopra when she graced Neha Dhupia's chat show along with her best friend and tennis player, Sania Mirza.

Parineeti during the course of the chat show opened up about the same and said, "I didn't really turn down the film...there was a confusion. I was going to do another film at the same time and then that film also didn't happen, so it was my loss."

Pari, during the show was also asked to give some love advice to her single co-stars in the industry- Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra. About them the actress said, "I think both of them are not really in the space to commit right now so they should continue what they’re doing and when they’re ready, they should only have a permanent girlfriend. I know them, and I speak to them about these things." She was also asked about her opinion on getting married to which she said that one should do it when one is ready and not because everybody else is doing it.

Talking about work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her next projects that include films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Saina Nehwal biopic and The Girl On The Train remake.

