Neha Kakkar dating Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar after breakup with Himansh Kohli?

Neha Kakkar and Vibhor Parashar

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is known to be a chartbuster queen. Her peppy songs become instant hit among party animals and youngsters. Besides her party tracks, Neha also hit the headlines because of her personal life. The Kala Chashma singer was earlier dating actor Himansh Kohli. However, the duo soon called it quits. Neha even said that she was left depressed after her separation with Himansh. Now, as both Neha and Himansh have moved on in their lives, their fans couldn't happier.

However, if reports are to be believed, Neha has found love once again and this time in a singer. Grapevine is abuzz with rumours of Neha dating Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar. Neha co-judged the 10 season of the singing reality show along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. Rumours are rife that the singer duo came close during the reality show. They even went on a world tour for an event.

The duo has been touring cities together of late and this has sparked rumours of their relationship. For unversed, Vibhor was one of the finalists of Indian Idol 10. When Bollywoodlife contacted Vibhor regarding the same, he refuted rumours saying that just because he doesn't tag her as didi on Instagram, that doesn't mean she is his girlfriend.

“I’m Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don’t even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things),” he said.

On a related note, Neha is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing her gorgeous photos on Instagram. She is also an avid TikTok user and never forgets to entertain her fans with interesting videos.