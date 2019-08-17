Lisa Haydon announces pregnancy, flaunts her baby bump in swimsuit

Lisa Haydon announces pregnancy

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon is pregnant with her second child and she took to Instagram to announce the news. Lisa, who is already a mother to a two-year-old son Zack shared a photo on social media with the caption, ''Party of four on the way''. In the photo, Lisa, her hubby Dino Lalvani and their adorable munchkin look elated as they enjoy some family time. The actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a swimsuit. Have a look at the post.

As soon as she shared the news, her Bollywood friends dropped congratulatory messages. Evelyn Sharma, Amy Jackson, Pooja Hegde, Shibani Dandekar and Sonam Kapoor congratulated Lisa.

Lisa was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma as lead pair. The actress shot to fame with her quirky role in Vikas Bahl's Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. She portrayed the character of Vijayalakshmi, a single mother with utmost sincerity. She got into the skin of her character and won accoldes from the industry. Lisa has worked in films such as The Shaukeens, Housefull 3, Rascals and Aisha among others

Lisa was also seen as the host and head judge of India's Next Top Model and in the popular web series The Trip on Bindass channel.

Check out some of her Instagram posts with baby boy Zack

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon