Jennifer Winget looks intense in leaked videos from Code M sets

Television actress Jennifer Winget can carry any look with perfection. Be it casual, formal, traditional or party. The actress who was last seen playing the role of Zoya in Bepannah opposite Harshad Chopda will now be making her digital debut through ALTBalaji’s show Code M. She will be seen playing the role of an army officer named Monica. After a few of her looks, now videos from the shoot has found its way on social media and is going viral.

Jennifer, in the leaked pictures and videos, can be seen shooting in the busy street wearing a black t-shirt and short hair. Her fierce look as an army officer has captured everyone’s attention who has been waiting for a sneak peek. She is shooting in Jodhpur these days from where she even shared a few pictures on her Instagram account.

Have a look at the leaked pictures and videos here:

Her role will be that of Monica Mehra who happens to be an Indian Army lawyer who uncovers an uncomfortable truth during an open and close case of a militant encounter. Talking about her character, Jennifer in an interview said, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realizing how interesting this challenge would be is the very reason why I took it up. Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series.”

Jennifer is quite excited to reunite with Ekta Kapoor after Kasautii Zindagii Kay and which is why she said, "It is amazing to be back to Balaji! Kasautii gave me such a wider recognition and I was with Balaji for a very very long time. Now, I am working with them again after a long time. I am so looking forward to it. Ekta has been amazing. I have always been very fond of her.”

Talking about other projects, Jennifer might next be seen working in Beyhadh 2 that went off air in 2017. Kushal Tandon will not be a part of the show and if reports are to be believed, Harshad Chopda might join the cast.

