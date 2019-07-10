Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Janhvi Kapoor shoots for Rooh-Afza near Agra

Janhvi Kapoor shoots for Rooh-Afza near Agra

Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for her upcoming horror flick Rooh-Afza near Agra. The film is directed by Haardik Mehta and stars Rajkummar Rao opposite the actress.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2019 10:34 IST
Representative News Image

Janhvi Kapoor shoots for Rooh-Afza near Agra

 Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is shooting near the Taj city for romantic horror flick "Rooh-Afza", and there is a huge hullabaloo among the people to catch a glimpse of their beloved Sridevi's daughter. With all the action currently on in Bateshwar, 70 km from here, large crowds turned up on Tuesday to see the actors in action at the main entrance gate of the Bateshwar temple. 
 
The spot is famous for its 101 Shiva temples in a row along Yamuna bank. Besides, it is also has the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Shauripur Jain shrine. Produced by Maddock Films, "Rooh-Afza" is being shot in Bateshwar and the havelis of Holipura. Raj Kumar Rao stars opposite Jahnvi and the film is directed by Haardik Mehta.
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Peaches and cream 🍦

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
View this post on Instagram

Dreaming in black and white

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
Janhvi made her debut in the industry opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film Dhadak. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 where she will be playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's sibling. Karan announced the arrival of the sequel of the hit series Dostana 2 through a tweet which said, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy."
 
 
 
 
Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.
 
-With IANS inputs
 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHrithik Roshan on father Rakesh Roshan's cancer battle: Pushed him to express what he has been feeling Next Story  