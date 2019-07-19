Has Vidya Balan signed Mission Mangal for a Nation Award, Akshay Kumar has the answer

Did Vidya Balan sign Mission Mangal for a Nation Award, Akshay Kumar has the answer

Vidya Balan who is known for her roles in Parineeta, The Dirty Picture, Kahani, Tumhrai Sulu and many more, will be next seen in Mission Mangal. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. The recent trailer launch of Mission Mangal had been a huge success. a reporter by chance asked Vidya Balan if she has opted for Mission Mangal after reading the script or is it for her hope to get a national award for the film. Listening to the same, Vidya Balan had an epic reply. She said, "I don't think about awards."

Akshay Kumar took it forward and quickly made a quirky remark. He said that Vidya is lying. He kept on adding, "Yeh jab paida hui thi na, nurse ne bola tha mubarak ho aapke yahan National Award aaya hai (When Vidya was born, nurse congratulated her family and said that National Award has come)."

Vidya Balan then talked about how she signed up the movie. She said, "Balki [R Balki, film producer] aur Jagan [Shakti, director] aaye the, narrate kiya unhone, aur maine shayad career mein pehli baar turant haan kahi is film ke liye. So, they finished it and I said that I am doing it. (R Balki and Jagan Shakti came to me for the narration and it was the first time that I said yes to a film just after hearing the story)."

"Kyunki script bahot achchhi lagi (I really liked the script). I just felt that this story needed to be told," said Vidya Balan.

Earlier in one of her interviews with IANS, Vidya Balan talked about not getting nominated for Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She said, "At that time, I really felt sad because everybody was saying that I had performed really well in the film, but no one nominated me for that film. I remember I was a bit shocked after that, but I think it's a part of life."

Mission Mangal is all set to release on August 15, 2019. It will clash with John Abraham's Batla House.

Watch Mission Mangal trailer

