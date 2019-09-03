Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor flaunts sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor names inked on his shoulders, shares pic

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the son of ‘Jhakas’ actor Anil Kapoor, recently took to his Instagram account to share the picture of his tattoos. What caught our attention again is his love for sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Well, we all try to go overboard to show love to our dear ones. Even our Bollywood celebs do the same! Recently, when Harsh Varrdhan shared the picture of his tattoos on social media, Netizens can't stop going 'Awwww' seeing it. He has got Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's names inked on his shoulders, suggesting how much he loves them.

Not just this, a tattoo on a shoulder implies that you always have support and love of your loved one. Also, Harsh Varrdhan's bareback picture has set Instagram on fire.

This is not the first time when we see Harsh Varrdhan sharing his tattoo pictures. He has shared the glimpse of the tattoos in his earlier posts as well.

Harsh Varrdhan was seen in movies like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Though he has been able to impress the audience with his acting but definitely has won the hearts for his love and bond with sisters Sonam and Rhea.

