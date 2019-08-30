Farah Khan thinks Shahid Kapoor might not win award for Kabir Singh. Here's why

Farah Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor drove everyone crazy with his portrayal of the titular character in recent blockbuster Kabir Singh. Though the movie was slammed by many for 'misogynistic' treatment and promoting toxic masculinity, one can't deny the fact that Shahid sunk his teeth into the role. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also featured Kiara Advani as the female lead. While the original movie Arjun Reddy which released in 2017 was appreciated by fans and critics alike, its Hindi remake failed to garner critics' praise.

Recently in an interview, Farah Khan opened up on how everyone has become a movie critic and also added that Shahid might not receive award for his first ever blockbuster. ''Every person with a phone is a critic. On social media, random people are giving their critical analysis but it's talking nothing about the film per se. Hamari country mein gin ke ek ya do critics honge jo picture ko ache se evaluate karte hai, like how was it shot, how was the direction, screenplay kaisa tha etc,'' she said.

The choreographer cum director further added, ''I just feel that if your content is good and if people want to watch it, it will work. But it is harmful in some ways. Like I was talking to Shahid Kapoor. His film Kabir Singh has done so well. But because it got criticised so badly, I just feel that if he is going to win some award for it, then the organizers might have second thoughts looking at the barrage of criticism that the film got."

On a related note, Kabir Singh made Rs 275 crore at the box office. The movie was also loved for its beautiful music.