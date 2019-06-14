Disha Patani gifted herself the most adorable thing on her 27th birthday. Check out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani gifted herself the most adorable thing on her 27th birthday

Disha Patani, who is living her dream these days, turned 27 on June 13. The actress is not just gaining popularity as a fashion icon but her last release Bharat opposite Salman Khan earned her many accolades. As the diva turned a year older on Wednesday, she decided to gift herself the most adorable thing, which is a kitty. Yes, Disha Patani welcomes this new member into her family on her birthday and also shared pictures and videos playing with it. The actress introduced and welcomed the kitty to her home by sharing a picture of the cute little ball of fur and captioned it saying, “Welcome to the family “keety””

Doesn’t the little white ‘keety’ looks adorable? Disha also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself playing with her new friend. In the video. Disha Patani can be seen holding the cat as it licks the actress’ face. Just when the actress treated her fans with the picture of her new friend, comments started flooding on her post with people wishing her on her birthday and complimenting on the cat. Interestingly, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff was also one of the first few to leave a comment on Disha’s post and wrote, “Yaaaaaaayyyyyy keety!!!” along with some hearts. Check out the post here-

On Disha’s birthday, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram to share a throwback video with the Bollywood diva. The SOTY 2 actor went down the memory lane and treated his fans with a video in which the two stars can be seen rehearsing for their first song together Befikre. The rumoured couple is seen acing the steps with ease and their chemistry looks vibrant as always. Tiger captioned the video saying, "Happy birthday D" along with a number of emojis.

Disha Patani had no big plans to celebrate her birthday but revealed that she would be working for her upcoming film Malang on the day. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. She told the leading daily that later she would go out for dinner with friends and enjoys her birthday with family. Disha Patani had also revealed that her birthday is her only cheat day so she was looking forward to eating whatever she wants.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page