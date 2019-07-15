Dharmendra's epic reply to Hema Malini's trolled sweeping video can't be missed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dharmendra's reply to Hema Malini's sweeping video trolls is an epic one, says 'Mujhe bhi anari lag rahi thi'

Bollywood actress turned politician Hema Malini is in news these days for her latest sweeping video. The Dream Girl of Bollywood is being trolled for abruptly carrying the broom and failing to sweep the road properly. Her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra gives an epic reply to a fan who asked if Hema Malini has ever picked the broom at home. After the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the power, the politicians and people in power have been focussing on keeping the roads clean. They have been paying attention to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and ensuring to keep the city clean.

Recently, Hema Malini along with Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs organised a cleanliness drive in the premises of the Parliament. Many politicians and MPs joined the drive to promote the idea of keeping the city and the Nation clean. The video of politician sweeping the roads goes viral and netizens trolled them for some strong reasons.

Hema Malini was seen abruptly sweeping the street. The difficulty to carry the broom and sweep the road was quite evident in her actions. Netizens got an opportunity to troll the actress and she instantly became the talk of the town.

Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to share a video with the buffalo and the calf. He tweeted, "My young buffalo's first baby. Neither mother knows how to feed her newly born nor baby knows how to to take milk from his young mom. But I will make them easy with each other. A farmer cum Actor"

My yong buffalo,s 🐃 first baby. Neither mother knows how to feed her newly born nor baby knows how to to take milk from his young mom. But I will make them easy with each other.A farmer cum Actor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VxUCUbHl8R — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

One of the fans, Tweeted to ask Dharmendra if Hema Malini has ever held a broom in her hand at home(Sir, madam ne actually kabhi zindagi mein jhaadoo uthayi kya?") Dharmendra took this question gracefully and left no scope to pull Hema Malini's leg. He replied, "Haan, films mein. Mujhe bhi anari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein humesha apni maa ka haath bataya hai. Main jhaadu mein maahir tha. I love cleanliness."

Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

