Ayushmann Khurrana’s BTS video from Dream Girl sets will make you go ROFL

Ayushmann Khurrana is in the cloud nine these days as after receiving the National Awards for Best Actor this year, he is getting praises for his hatke performance in the trailer of his upcoming film Dream Girl. In the movie, he will be seen playing the role of a man who impersonates an imaginary woman and gets popular by the name Pooja. After the trailer and the first song, a BTS video of the actor from the sets is creating storms on the internet and has been shared by his co-actress Nushrat Bharucha. Ayushmann can be seen getting ready for the role of the mythological character Radha.

The thing that makes the video stand out is the epic expressions by the actor and his never seen before avatar. He is teased by Nushrat for wearing heavy jewellery. She asks him about the nathni that he was wearing to which he replied, "Why do you guys even wear this nathni? It feels like a bullockcart." Not only this he continued the fun banter and said that he avoided heals since his Krishna is shorter than him.

After looking at the video, you will definitely feel that Ayushmann definitely has the talent to play any character like a pro. Nushrat shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana... Oops, co-actress Aayushi. #BTS #13KoMainTeri."

Have a look:

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Ayushmann opened up about playing a character in which he had to modulate his voice and sound like a woman. He revealed that his biggest challenge was to ace the correct note. He said, "I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."

Ayushamann Khurrana recently won the big award for his film Andhadhun. Coming back to his next film, it also stars actors like Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It will hit the theatres on September 13.

