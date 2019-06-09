Not Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa charmed the viewers with its interesting plotline and stellar performances when it released in 2007. The film garnered much praise and even today it is much loved by the fans. Recently, it was reported that makers are all set to come back with a sequel to the film and are planning to rope in fresh star cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While it is not announced who will become the face of the film, the latest reports suggest that makers have shortlisted Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao to play the male lead.

Going by the reports in an entertainment portal, a source has revealed to the website, "The script of the film is almost done and wasting no time, the makers have begun the casting process. Till now, the options for the male lead have been brought down to just three names. Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are the three names that have been shortlisted. There will be more follow-ups, screen tests, look tests and the likes after which either one of the three will be cast in the lead role of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji who is also writing the second version of the 2007 hit. According to the source, the makers are in a fix to choose among the three talented actors. The source added, "Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have each had their share of success at the box office, and each of them have proved that they have what it takes to feature in a comedy. In fact, it is a tough call for the makers right now since each of the three have their own strengths."

On the related note, filmmaker Farhad Samji is already working with superstar Akshay Kumar in his next film Housefull 4. After Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, he was asked to quit the film and Farhad Samji came onboard. The filmmaker is also writing Varun Dawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 remake, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 and Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page