Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya & Navya Naveli pose for perfect family picture in NYC

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have flown to New York to spend quality time with Navya Naveli. They can be seen have perfect holidays and chilling scenes with Shweta Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli. The family is seen having the perfect time at the dinner and they pose for the perfect picture frame after the dinner. Since, it's vacation time, little Aaradhya is having fun in New York with mommy and daddy by her side. Their picture with Navya Naveli in the frame is buzzing all over the internet.

Aaradhya can be spotted with the broadest smile on her face, as she pose for the family frame. Aishwarya Rai looks as beautiful as ever. Not just this, Aishwarya Rai's selfie with hubby Abhishek Bachchan looks perfect. The couple can be seen in coordinated colours. They look extremely adorable as they are chilling around the streets of New York.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's movie. She revealed in an interview that, “I am working with him. I won't say I agreed...I will always be more than thrilled, excited, overwhelmed, humbled and just happy to work with my guru, Mani so ya, that is happening.” With this, Aishwarya Rai will be marking her comeback to the big screen after a long period of time. Her movie is based on a Tamil Novel, Pnniyn Selvan.