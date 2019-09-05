Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan's daughter Ira turns director, shares poster of her debut play 'Medea'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has recently released the first poster of her play Medea by Euripides. Medea is an ancient Greek play, focusing on the story of Medea and Jason. Ira Khan will be marking her directorial debut with this theatre play. The play is produced by Nautankisa. The poster shared by Ira has a lady holding a knife in her hand.

She took to her social media account and shared a video where she is talking about her play. Her excitement can be witnessed as she shares the news with her fans and followers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sarika talked about working with Ira Khan. She said, “Ira called me and said, ‘I’m directing a play and I want you to act in it’. But I told her that I won’t be able to, as I’m no longer in the acting space. Then I thought why not produce it and that’s how I came on board. The play Euripides’ Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex.”

Adding more to the same, she said, "The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far.”

Sarika also reveals, "Ira is like my own baby, so I was more than happy to be a part of it. Also, I was impressed by her vision of the play and was confident about her as a director"

