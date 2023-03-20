Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 3: Kapil Sharma's story of survival attracts eyeballs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kapil Sharma's Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 3

Zwigato Box Office Collection Day 3: Kapil Sharma has been collecting compliments for his performance in Nandita Das' directorial Zwigato. The film is about Manas, who lost his job during the Covid pandemic and started working as a delivery boy. How he survives in the competitive world and takes care of his family makes a core of the film. While the film weaves a world to show the struggles of the migrants but it is Kapil Sharma who takes the limelight as he smoothly transitions from a comedian to a lower-middle-class man. The film, also starring Shahana Goswami, released on March 17 and has been faring well at the box office.

Zwigato witnessed an upward trend at the box office on Day 3. According to the reports, Kapil Sharma's film earned Rs 75 lakhs on Sunday. This makes its total box office collection as Rs 1.8 cr. ALSO READ: Zwigato Movie Review: Kapil Sharma's heartbreaking story of survival roots from Nandita Das' dig on the gig economy

Zwigato Trailer:

Kapil Sharma is shown as a complete family man in Zwigato. When asked how Nandita Das picked him to play the lead role in the film, Sharma told India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, "I asked her, 'Why me? Aap jaanti hai mere baare mein? Aapne mere shows dekhe hain?' To this Nandita replied that she has neither seen Kapil Sharma's comedy shows nor has a television at home, therefore, she doesn't know what Kapil exactly does."

He added, "Nandita das saw me and Karan Johar hosting filmfare award show, where I was talking and conversing with people and “unko mai bada simple laga.” As the filmmaker introduced himself and I just said ‘merko toh aap sabh jaante hi hain, unko (Nandita) laga ye na thoda natural hai isko mujhe cast krlena chaiye.” Jokingly he added, “bahot achi johri hain Nandita, unko heere ki pehchan hai.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma had earlier said he resonated with the story of "Zwigato" due to his past experience. “I used to work at Coca-Cola. We all do small jobs here and there when we first come to Mumbai. The product was transported in trucks. There were no apps back then. But, when Nandita ma'am came to me and told me what all difficulties delivery guys face, I could relate to that story a lot.” Through Nandita Das' directorial Sharma said he wants to present aspects of his personality other than funny bones.

Watch Kapil Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat FULL EPISODE here-

