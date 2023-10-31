'Unmitigated disaster'! Tejas morning shows CANCELLED due to zero ticket sales | Read details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas has earned Rs 4.25 crore at the domestic box offic

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has created a stir among the exhibitors. Not because the film is earning a lot but because the performance of the film is much weaker than expected. Tejas' performance at the box office is so bad that theater owners are having to cancel the morning shows of the film. According to reports, not a single ticket of the film was sold. On the other hand, 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey was also released in a limited manner but is earning well.

What do film exhibitors have to say about Tejas?

An exhibitor from Bihar spoke to the media and revealed that even on a public holiday like Sunday, only 10-12 people came to his theater to watch Tejas. Due to this 50 percent shows of Kangana Ranaut starrer had to be canceled on Monday. He also said that Kangana's film is not as bad as it is being said. There is some issue with VFX etc. But the public has completely rejected this film.

While another distributor said that Tejas is a disaster film that cannot be saved. "This year it happened for the first time that the morning show of my theater had to be cancelled. Because not a single ticket of the film was sold. Even in the remaining shows of this film, barely 20-30 people are coming,” said the distributor. A distributor from Surat said that Tejas had completely surprised him. Friday to Sunday they had to cancel 15 shows of this film in their multiplexes, including all those shows, 0 tickets of Kangana's film were sold.

Tejas Box Office Collection so far

By the fourth day of it's release, Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas has earned Rs 4.25 crore at the domestic box office. This film collected Rs 1.25 crore on the first day. The film's earning on the second day was Rs 1.30 crore. On the third day i.e. Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 1.20 crore from across the country. And the fourth day was even more disappointing as Tejas earned just Rs 50 lakh. It is being told that the lifetime collection of this film will not reach even Rs 5 crore. Actors like Anshul Chauhan and Ashish Vidyarthi have worked with Kangana in Tejas. This film has been directed by Sarvesh Mewada.

