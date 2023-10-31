Tejas box office collection day 4: Tejas fails Monday test | Total earnings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tejas Box Office Collection Day 4

Kangana Ranaut may have made many big claims about her film Tejas, but the film has been a complete disaster at the box office. She promoted the film by calling it India's first action aerial film. However, the film business is revealing a different reality. Tejas has deflated in just four days of its release. Forget the crores the film earned just Rs. 50 lakh on Monday. Much to the disappointment to its makers and lead, the film failed to attract the audience in the theatres. Film experts also claimed that had it been released on the OTT platform, the film would have minted more money.

Tejas failed the Monday test

According to initial data, the collection of the film has fallen to Rs. 1 lakh on Monday. According to Sacnilk report, Tejas earned 50 lakhs at the end of October 30. With this, the film has so far done a net business of Rs 4.25 crore at the domestic box office. The film was also released in theaters last Friday. Ranaut has played the lead role in Tejas, who is known for her strong acting. Kangana Ranaut promoted her film Tejas vigorously. However, the film is proving to be ineffective in terms of business.

It has now been four days since the release of Tejas and the situation has come to such a pass that the collection has dropped from crores to lakhs. Along with this, it is becoming difficult for the film to do further business. It failed to do good numbers even on weekends. The collection of the film on the second day (Saturday) was 1.30 crores. Despite it being a weekend, the film did not see much business even on the third day. Tejas earned Rs 1.20 crore on Sunday. Along with this, the film did a net business of Rs 3.30 crore in the three days of its release i.e. opening weekend.

