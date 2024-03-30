'Will be made soon...', Salman Khan breaks silence on Dabangg 4's announcement

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Salman Khan breaks his silence on Dabangg 4 and its making

Fans have been waiting to watch Salman Khan playing the character of Chulbul Pandey again. For a long time, there has been a lot of buzz about the fourth part of this successful film franchise. But till now nothing has been finalised regarding the making of Dabangg 4. Meanwhile, now Salman Khan has broken his silence on this matter. The superstar said that Dabangg 4 will be approved in the coming days. He also revealed the reason as to why the film is stalled at present.

Salman Khan spoke about Dabangg 4

Salman Khan's younger brother and producer Arbaaz Khan has been handling the Dabangg franchise after the first film. Sometimes there is a reaction from Arbaaz regarding this film and sometimes media reports create a new buzz. Amidst all this, Salman Khan has now given his first reaction to Dabangg 4.

Recently, during the screening of Arbaaz Khan's new film Patna Shukla, Salman was asked questions about Dabangg 4. 'This film will be made very soon. As soon as both the brothers lock on a script, it will definitely be produced,' said Salman. He also said that right now are into something else and coming to a common ground is really important. 'Because of this, the screw is stuck. But as soon as both of our thoughts agree on a story. Dabangg will be released only after this,' Salman concluded. After this latest statement by Salman, the excitement of fans about Dabangg 4 is definitely going to increase a lot.

The last three parts were successful

The Dabangg film franchise started in the year 2010. This film won the hearts of fans with its brilliant story and Salman Khan created his own identity in the new avatar of Chulbul Pandey. The situation was such that Dabangg 2 in 2012 and Dabangg in 2019 also continued the success sequence. Now fans are eager to see what the Khan brothers have to offer in the new film.

