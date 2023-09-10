Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad to Suneil Shetty-Paresh Rawal, iconic pairs coming together with Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Welcome 3

Akshay Kumar on Saturday confirmed the most-awaited sequel to the popular franchise, Welcome. The actor unveiled the star cast of Welcome 3 or Welcome To The Jungle with a hilarious promo video on his 56th birthday. Along with the promo, the actor also dropped its first-look poster which has left fans wanting more.

Welcome To The Jungle or Welcome 3 teaser introduced the ensemble star cast of twenty-three actors playfully singing acapella. The video ends with Disha Patani pulling the string of a grenade from Akshay Kumar's hands.

Watch the Welcome 3 promo here:

Welcome 3 star cast

Along with Akshay Kumar, the third instalment of Welcome stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara. A cinema buff might notice multiple iconic pairs that are coming together for Welcome 3.

Welcome 3 iconic pairs

Suneil Shetty-Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar

The trio has already won the hearts of millions of their fans with their coordination in the classic comedies Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. The makers are said to announce the third instalment of the film soon. Earlier, Aksay Kumat backed out of the franchise, however, he announced getting back to the film after his fans demanded.

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi

Circuit and Munna are the most-loved characters from a comedy flick. Played by Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt respectively, their friendship in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai has stayed with the audience. If reports are to be believed, Munna Bhai MBBS 3 is in talks and fans might get to witness the duo together.

Shreyas Talpade-Tusshar Kapoor



Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise birthed the duo Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. The actors made people go LOL with their comic timings in Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3, along with Ajay Devgn and Sharman Joshi.

Mika Singh-Daler Mehndi

The noted Punjabi singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi have, time and again, hogged headlines for their personal feud. But, this time the duo will be seen together in Welcome 3. The official announcement video of the film saw them fighting over their songs, just like in their real life. Right?

Kiku Sharda-Krushna Abhishek

The faces of The Kapil Sharma show, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, will now be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The comedians have tickled the audience's funnybones every time they perform in the comedy show together. While Kiku Sharda is popular for her character Palak, Krusna Abhishek plays a parlour lady, Sapna.

Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon

After wooing with their steamy chemistry in the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are reuniting for Welcome To The Jungle. The duo was the most-loved pair during the 90s.

