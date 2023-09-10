Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shuts down fan who asks 'Itni ladkiyan kyun hai film mein'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan cast

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is currently dominating the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the silver screen on September 7 and is winning the hearts of the cinema buffs at large. The actor's fans are sharing videos and pictures of their experience watching the film on social media.

The superstar is treating his fans by replying to their tweets. In this episode, Shah Rukh Khan gave a befitting reply to a fan and shut him down for questioning the number of female actors in the film. Sharing a few snippets featuring SRK with the Jawan girl gang, the fan asked, "itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein?"

Replying to the fan's tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho!" The fan then replied and tweeted, "Yes Chief, Jaisa Aap Kahein! 9 Years In Twitter For Him & Finallyyy Gott A Reply From The Man Himself...Aap Se Toh Daant Bhi Pyaari Lagte Hai. Loveee You Soo Much @iamsrk Sir.

Take a look:

The banter between the star and the fan is leaving other social media users in splits. One user wrote, "SRK is the true definition of gentleman." Another user wrote, "Such a great behaviour by srk sir." Yet another user wrote, "The behaviour of SRK with women always respectful."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also has an extended girl gang comprised of Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Leher Khan, Girija Oak, and Aaliyah Qureishi. The action-drama also has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone, and Sunil Grover and Eijaz Khan in key roles.

