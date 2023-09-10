Jawan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film's total domestic collection will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and his films do not need any introduction. From Deewana to Jawan, the superstar has come a long way and his recent release screams his success. Directed by Atlee, Jawan hit the big screen on September 7 and is winning hearts like never before. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the film opened at 75 crore on Thursday and became the biggest opener in Bollywood of all time.

On Day 3, Jawan earned Rs 74.5 crore in India. Out of this, Rs 66 crore, Rs 5 crore, and Rs 3.5 crore have been collected by the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions respectively. On its second day, the film collected Rs 53.23 crore and Rs 75 crore on its opening day. The total domestic collection of Jawan stands at Rs 202.73 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

On its first weekend, Jawan registered an overall occupancy of 62.85 per cent in Hindi. The highest occupancy rate was witnessed during the night shows. Moreover, Chennai recorded an occupancy rate of 84.75 per cent, which is the highest among other metropolitan cities.

Jawan occupancy rate on September 9, Saturday, Hindi

Morning shows: 38.69 per cent

Afternoon shows: 60.07 per cent

Evening shows: 71.05 per cent

Night shows: 81.60 per cent

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also marks the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee Kumar. Jawan follows the story of a vigilante Azad, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who trains six women prisoners on a promise he made to his mother before her death. The film progresses as Azad busts the government and an arms dealer Kali, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film also has a special appearance of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo role.

