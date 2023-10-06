WATCH: Salman Khan hugs Aamir Khan, son Junaid at Dono premiere

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Salman Khan and Aamir Khan hug each other at Dono screening in Mumbai

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria are making their Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions' film Dono. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya and a special screening was held in Mumbai and it was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Abhay Deol, Deepti Bhatnagar, and Armaan Malik attended the premiere on Thursday. But what caught everone's attention was the meeting of superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The two even shared a tight hug while interacting with each other. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the Andaz Apna Apna stars on his social media accounts, which went viral instantly.

Check out the video:

In the caption, he wrote, ''Ek cup main chai pine Wale do dost, Yaad aaya inka Andaaz apna apna. Legendary jodi back together Salman and aamir, the iconic oima and aaila jodi.''

For the screening, Aamir was accompained by his son Junaid, whom he even introduced to Salman on the red carpet.

About the film Dono

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between Two Strangers who have One Destination.

Rajshri Productions, in its 75th year of legacy, is presenting a film helmed by its fourth generation.

The film was released in cinemas on October 5.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 - Anupamaa actor to participate in Salman Khan-hosted show? Here's what we know

Latest Bollywood News