Video of Rekha touching Shatrughan Sinha's feet goes viral | Watch

Rekha is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of her time. Even at the age of 69, the actress rules millions of hearts because of her personality. Every public appearance of hers makes it to the headlines. And once again, something similar happened when she attended the wedding reception party of Leslie Timmins, son of Andre Timmins, co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt Ltd. She attracted everyone's attention by touching the feet of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha at the party.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the reception party of Andre Timmins' son Leslie. During this, Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha were seen with his entire family. When the two met, Rekha bowed down and touched Shatrughan Sinha's feet. She later even hugged him and met his wife by hugging her too. Next to Rekha stood Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who held Rekha and posed for the photos. Soon this video went viral on social media and netizens had a lot to say about this meet-up.

Twitter reacts

Well, after watching the foot-touching video, people reacted in the comment section. One user wrote, 'Why does she always wear a saree like a bride? She can look beautiful even in a simple saree and less jewelry. A user asked, 'Why has this party been organized?' Why has everyone arrived like this?' One said, 'Respect for Rekha ji has increased further.' Most of the people expressed their love by sharing a red heart emoji.

Rekha didn't talk to Shatrughan Sinha for 20 years

For those who don't know, let us tell you that there was a rift between Shatrughan Sinha and Rekha during Rakesh Roshan's film 'Khoon Bhari Maang'. And they didn't talk to each other for 20 years. Talking about the same, in an interview with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha said that they had different opinions. He also admitted that when their cold war was going on, he had made some lewd comments about Rekha. He also told how due to his fight with Rekha, his wife had faced problems in her friendship with Rekha.

